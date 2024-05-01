Advocates against domestic violence pleading to lawmakers for more money to help support victims

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence spoke to lawmakers Wednesday in hope legislators would include money in the state's budget for domestic violence shelters and other related programs.

For years, shelters and other programs have suffered from a lack of resources. In 2021, the Legislative Auditor released a report stating over 2,500 requests for shelter went unmet every year. Louisiana is currently ranked fifth highest in the nation when it comes to domestic violence against women.

It wasn't until last year shelters and related programs received $7 million from the state to help support domestic violence survivors.

"We've been able to increase programming for children who are exposed to domestic violence at all of the programs across the state," Executive Director of LCADV Mariah Wineski said.

Wineski said they were also able to increase legal services counseling services to help survivors overcome the abuse they've experienced.

While they were able to accomplish many endeavors with the money, it will all go to waste if the funding is not included in this years state budget.

Governor Landry cut the funding from his executive budget, but the House of Representatives approved a version that included the money. Advocates are still concerned because of how uncertain the situation is right now. They believe if the funding does not go through, thousands of victims will be helpless and programs will not be able to sufficiently support them.

The cause hits home for some state lawmakers. State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle said when she found out the budget was cut, she immediately started pushing for the funding to be reinstated. Rep. Marcelle says she understands what these victims have gone through because she was once a victim.

"We have to stand up and speak out," Marcelle said. "Not only just do that, we certainly need to support them by giving them the finances and resources that they need to run the organizations."

The bill has passed the House and moved to the Senate.