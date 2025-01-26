69°
Latest Weather Blog
Addis Police Department looking for suspected burglar
ADDIS — The Addis Police Department is trying to identify a suspected burglar accused of several break-ins around the area.
According to a social media post, officers arrived at Air Force Lane, off of S. River Road, around 3:10 a.m. Sunday for a male suspect trying to break into vehicles and sheds. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled.
Officials say this suspect is accused of many break-ins on South River Road, Air Force Lane and Tullier Lane.
Trending News
Anyone with any information should call (225) 490-8599.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRSO: Inmate wanted for murder mistakenly released at BR bus station by...
-
Six people displaced after early-morning fire that left duplex a total loss
-
Eating local is a great way to help small businesses recover -...
-
WATCH: Mississippi River bridge closes for snow, couple takes a stroll until...
-
Catholic High bears basketball turnaround sparked by toughness
Sports Video
-
Big Guys No Ties: Will Jayden Daniels go to the Super Bowl?
-
LSU baseball returns three starting infielders, but could mix up positions
-
Zachary basketball beats Parkview Baptist
-
LSU gymnastics loses their first meet of the season to Arkansas, 196.875-196.600
-
LSU women's basketball drops from undefeated following 56-66 loss at South Carolina