Addis Police Department looking for suspected burglar

ADDIS — The Addis Police Department is trying to identify a suspected burglar accused of several break-ins around the area.

According to a social media post, officers arrived at Air Force Lane, off of S. River Road, around 3:10 a.m. Sunday for a male suspect trying to break into vehicles and sheds. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled.

Officials say this suspect is accused of many break-ins on South River Road, Air Force Lane and Tullier Lane.

Anyone with any information should call (225) 490-8599.