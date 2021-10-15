Actress sues Bill Cosby, accusing him of rape

After serving nearly three years behind bars for sexual assault, former comedy star Bill Cosby was released from prison in June of this year.

But his legal troubles continue as an actress who appeared on the accused comedian's former television series, "The Cosby Show" filed a lawsuit against him Thursday, claiming he drugged and raped her in 1990.

In the lawsuit, Lili Bernard alleges that she met Cosby on the set of his series, and that in July of 1990 he offered to mentor her while she pursued her acting career, CNN reports.

The lawsuit insinuates Cosby presented himself as a guiding, father-like figure before sexually harassing Bernard.

Documents say he "violently, and without permission grabbed and squeezed" her breasts during an exercise in vocal projection.

Bernard goes on to say, in the suit, that around August of 1990, Cosby drugged and raped her at the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, after convincing her to travel there by telling her he was arranging a meeting with a producer who would advance her career.

Cosby's legal representatives deny the accusations.

His spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, said Thursday: "This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the flood gates for people, who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations."

Bernard said the abuse she suffered at his hands resulted in psychological, mental and physical trauma, and she is seeking $125 million in damages.



"I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life," Bernard said in a news release.

The 84-year-old former comedian was released from his prison sentence when a judge decided that the prosecutor who had him arrested was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

So, the charges were dropped and Cosby was freed.