Actress, Shannen Doherty, reveals cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty, an actress most known for her role in Beverly Hills 90210, appeared on ABC news, Tuesday morning and broke the news of her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

The 48-year-old actress said, "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4. So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here."

In 2017, Doherty announced that she was in remission for breast cancer, which had been initially diagnosed in 2015.

Now, Doherty says she's been discreetly battling cancer for over a year while continuing to work on the Beverly Hills reboot, BH90210.

"It was so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was seemingly healthy to go first," she said. "It was really shocking and the least I could do to honor him was do that show. I still haven't done enough in my opinion."

She continued: "It's a hard one because I thought when I finally do come out, I would have worked and worked 16 hours a day and people can look at that and say, 'Oh my God, she can work and other people with stage 4 can work. Our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do."

Doherty said her primary concern was how to break the news to her family.

"I don't think that I've processed it," she said. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?' None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

She and photographer, Kurt Iswarienko have been married since 2011.