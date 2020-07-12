Action taken by mobile home manufacturer following 2OYS story

PRAIRIEVILLE - Wednesday, 2 On Your Side followed up on a story about a mobile home riddled with problems and a homeowner who was having trouble getting the repairs fixed by the dealer and manufacturer to his satisfaction.

Cody Navarre says a crew uncovered the suspicions he had all along. They found mold around a leaky window that has been an issue in the house since the family moved in. He's now concerned there's mold elsewhere. Navarre says he has no idea why it took so long for someone to tear open the wall and look for the mold.

"That I cannot answer," he said. "If it was up to me, it would have been figured out a long time ago."

Navarre purchased the home at America's Best Homes nine months ago. Over the last few months crews have serviced the home by caulking and performing minor repairs to help seal the leak. Navarre says the maintenance did not work and the window has continued to leak. Then the manufacturer, River Birch now owned by Clayton Homes came to inspect. Still, nothing was found until Wednesday morning.

"They've been working on one leak eight times and it's still not fixed," he said. "I'd rather they just come to take this trailer and haul it away and I'll start building a house."

Since early on, Navarre has had a long list of problems with his mobile home. Post-it notes cover the walls marking areas where there's a problem that needs to be addressed. With Wednesday's visit, Navarre says that list is finally being taken seriously.

The manufacturer is going to replace two windows and the front door in the home this week. Faucets were purchased and replaced, trim was realigned, doorknobs were changed, kitchen cabinets were fixed, and a new roof will be installed next week.

Navarre was able to remove a few of the Post-its. A mold technician is testing the mold found in the home and will have a full report soon.



