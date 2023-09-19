Latest Weather Blog
Accused shooter claims he was avenging his father's death when he killed 2 people in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested for a June double shooting believed one of the victims was responsible for the shooting death of his father merely one hour before.
Arrest documents detailing the arrest of Derrick Coleman, 37, said multiple people told officers that they believed Coleman was responsible for the shooting deaths of Joseph Profit, 48, and Robin Hayes, 52, that happened on the afternoon of June 27 on Townsley Street off Scenic Highway.
Coleman's father, Derrick Thomas, 53, was shot and killed just one hour before on Avenue J near Woodpecker Street. Police were told that Coleman believed Profit was responsible for Thomas' shooting death.
Security footage from around Townsley Street near where the shooting happened also showed Coleman wearing the same clothes he was seen to be wearing an hour before on Avenue J.
Coleman was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.
