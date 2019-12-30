Accused sex offender sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child pornography

BATON ROUGE - Henry Babin, 30, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after being convicted for possession of child pornography.

In January of 2018 the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a search warrant for Babin's property.

During their search of his property, authorities say Babin emerged from a detached shed, which he'd been using as a private residence.

Officials say they discovered various electronic devices with images and videos of child pornography.

Some of the victims in the illicit images and video were prepubescent minors, including infants.

In addition to serving five years behind bars, District Court Judge Brian A. Jackson has also required Babin to serve five years of supervised release, register as a sex offender upon release from prison, and pay a total of $18,000 in restitution to the victims who were identified as children photographed in the images.