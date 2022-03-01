46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accused package thief arrested after targeting apartments off Greenwell Springs Road

22 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 March 01, 2022 7:22 AM March 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of swiping packages from at least one person's front porch during this past holiday season was arrested this week.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Deshaun Granger, 21, is accused of taking multiple deliveries left at the front door of a townhome apartment just off Greenwell Springs Road. Investigators said the Dec. 16 theft was caught on home security cameras and showed Granger taking the items.

The stolen merchandise included workout gloves, an alarm clock and a back scratcher, all valued at around $55 in total. 

Trending News

Granger was eventually identified with help from an anonymous tipster. He was booked Monday on charges of theft and criminal trespass. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days