Accused package thief arrested after targeting apartments off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of swiping packages from at least one person's front porch during this past holiday season was arrested this week.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Deshaun Granger, 21, is accused of taking multiple deliveries left at the front door of a townhome apartment just off Greenwell Springs Road. Investigators said the Dec. 16 theft was caught on home security cameras and showed Granger taking the items.
The stolen merchandise included workout gloves, an alarm clock and a back scratcher, all valued at around $55 in total.
Granger was eventually identified with help from an anonymous tipster. He was booked Monday on charges of theft and criminal trespass.
