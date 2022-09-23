Accused killer allegedly committed drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a murder suspect who was out on bond when he allegedly shot another victim last month.

Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.

On Thursday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said officers were once again looking to arrest Simmons, this time for an Aug. 25 drive-by outside a home on N. 19th Street which put a man in the hospital. An arrest warrant said that victim was shot in the back and lost all feeling in his legs after the shooting.

"We had just arrested him from another homicide, he bonded out on that particular homicide and he committed another [shooting]," Chief Paul said. "Our U.S. Marshal Task Force is actively looking for him. He is dangerous."

Simmons has a long history of arrests dating back more than two decades, including a murder charge in 2007 that was ultimately dropped by prosecutors.