Accused drug dealer booked for murder after 19-year-old's overdose death in Zachary
ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was booked for murder two days after a 19-year-old's overdose death.
The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose.
Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to the teen.
Saucier was booked into jail Thursday and faces charges of second-degree murder and the possession, distribution and manufacturing of drugs.
The police department has not released further information about the case.
