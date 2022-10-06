Accused drug dealer booked for murder after 19-year-old's overdose death in Zachary

ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was booked for murder two days after a 19-year-old's overdose death.

The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose.

Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to the teen.

Saucier was booked into jail Thursday and faces charges of second-degree murder and the possession, distribution and manufacturing of drugs.

The police department has not released further information about the case.