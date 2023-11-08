Accused Ascension drug dealer caught with hundreds of pills, fentanyl & guns

GONZALES - A suspect drug dealer was caught with hundreds of prescription pills, fentanyl, cocaine and other illegal drugs.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over 19-year-old Jayden Hebert shortly after he left his home Monday morning, citing a tip they received alleging he was involved in drug activity.

Inside the vehicle, they found the following items.

-70 grams of Fentanyl

-522 dosage units of Oxycodone containing Fentanyl

-6 grams of cocaine, 496 dosage units of Adderall

-40 dosage units of Xanax

-140 dosage units of LSD

-THC Wax

-51 jars with marijuana rolled cigarettes

-1 bag of mushroom edibles

-a handgun

-2 magazines with AK 47 ammunition

- $4006 cash

Investigators also searched Hebert's home and seized an AK-47 rifle.

He was booked on a slew of drug-related offenses, as well as a weapons charge.