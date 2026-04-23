Acadian Ambulance names Capital Region Paramedic and EMT of the Year

Kaylee Dugas (left) and Morgan Wilson (right)

LAFAYETTE — Acadian Ambulance has named its top EMS personnel for the year, recognizing 33 finalists across its four-state service area for exceptional patient care and dedication.

Paramedic Kaylee Dugas and EMT Morgan Wilson represent the capital region and were finalists for the top honors.

The company will honor its Medics of the Year, regional honorees and entire medical team at a celebration on May 19 in Lafayette.

Dugas, based in Ascension Parish, has worked in EMS for eight years and spent the past two and a half years as a critical care paramedic. She also serves as a field training officer and paramedic field supervisor.

Wilson, who was born and raised in St. Amant, serves as an advanced EMT in Ascension Parish. After spending eight years in engineering, she pursued a career in EMS to make a direct difference in people's lives. She serves as an adjunct EMT instructor with National EMS Academy and helps mentor new hires.

Acadian Ambulance has operated in the capital region since 1981, when it began serving in Pointe Coupee Parish. The company has nearly 400 employees in the region, which includes Pointe Coupee, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Iberville and Ascension parishes.