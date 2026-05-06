Acadian Ambulance: 3 people, including 2 medics, recovering at home following Zachary crash

ZACHARY — All three people injured in a crash involving an Acadian ambulance and a Demco truck have returned home, an Acadian spokesperson said Wednesday.

Two of the people injured in the Tuesday morning crash along La. 19 were Acadian Ambulance medics.

"Everybody is home recovering," the spokesperson added. "Nothing serious."

The crash happened around 8 a.m. past Spur Lane, shortly after which several Acadian units, including AirMed, were deployed to the scene. After the crash, one of Acadian's medics was trapped.

Demco has not responded to requests for comment about the crash.