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Acadian Ambulance: 3 people, including 2 medics, recovering at home following Zachary crash

1 hour 56 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 9:16 AM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — All three people injured in a crash involving an Acadian ambulance and a Demco truck have returned home, an Acadian spokesperson said Wednesday. 

Two of the people injured in the Tuesday morning crash along La. 19 were Acadian Ambulance medics. 

"Everybody is home recovering," the spokesperson added. "Nothing serious."

The crash happened around 8 a.m. past Spur Lane, shortly after which several Acadian units, including AirMed, were deployed to the scene. After the crash, one of Acadian's medics was trapped.

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Demco has not responded to requests for comment about the crash. 

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