Above-average temperatures persist despite the 89-degree high yesterday

While we did see our first high temperature sub 90 yesterday for the first time since the beginning of summer, we have only above average temperatures for the foreseeable future. The chance for a spotty shower or storm hangs on until Sunday evening when we will begin to have a drier trend join us to begin the work week.

Today & Tonight: A high temperature in the lower 90s is expected today as we will see more sunshine than yesterday. The partly sunny skies today will be accompanied by a spotty storm chance. Tonight, SE Louisiana will see lows drop into the lower 70s once again with partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the latest data suggests things are trending drier which is good news for you. Nevertheless, we won’t totally rule out a spotty thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be warm also, with highs in the low to mid-90s that will persist through next week. We’ll generally see decreasing clouds on Sunday. By early next week, sunshine will dominate and humidity levels should drop to more comfortable levels.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee is accelerating north across the western Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 85mph. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place across the coast of New England and dangerous surf and rip currents are expected much of the United States East Coast. The storm will continue north and eventually turn northeast as it nears the coast Friday and Saturday. While Lee may begin to lose some tropical characteristics and wind speeds will decrease somewhat, the storm will remain large and dangerous bringing storm force winds, 1-3 feet of surge and 1-4 inches of rain to that region.

Hurricane Margot is expected to slowly loop over the central Atlantic Ocean west of The Azores. As the storm makes a clockwise loop over its former path, gradual weakening is expected.

Showers and thunderstorms show some organization in association with a broad low pressure area located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and this system is very likely to become a tropical depression during the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

