About 90 percent of recent COVID cases among unvaccinated people, state says

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is now publicly tracking the percentage of unvaccinated people among recent coronavirus cases.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated its COVID dashboard to include data reflecting recent cases and hospitalizations involving unvaccinated Louisianans.

According to the state, 90 percent of new cases recorded last week—July 15 to 21—were among people who weren't fully vaccinated. About 85 percent of deaths from that same timeframe were also among those who were not fully vaccinated.

Just under 90 percent of the 1,740 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday were not vaccinated, according to that same data.

The department considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after that person has received all necessary doses of the vaccine, either the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, the state reported another 5,313 cases with a positivity rate of about 13.35 percent on new tests. Along with the spike in infection, the state is also reporting a surge in people getting the vaccine. You can read more about that here.

View the latest coronavirus data from the state below.