ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's death

1 hour 8 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 6:11 PM September 17, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

The network’s decision came Nexstar announced its ABC affiliates would pre-empt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely over his comments.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

