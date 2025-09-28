89°
Abandoned car wash on Lori Burgess burns down, BRFD investigating what started the fire

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An abandoned car wash along Lori Burgess Avenue was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the vacant building on Lori Burgess near Kentucky Street, which was once "Friendly Car Wash," caught on fire around 12:45 p.m. 

It took firefighters 18 minutes to put the flames out, but the building was declared a total loss. 

Investigators are investigating what started the fire. 

