A Warm and Muggy New Year's Eve: Rain Holds Off

The good news is that this is was the last 80 degree day of 2021, but....stay tuned

THE FORECAST

Tonight: The rain chance for New Year's late evening and overnight festivities is around 10% so there is a good possibly that any precipitation that occurs will only be light sprinkles, if anything at all.

New Year's Day: Another warm and muggy day with record breaking warmth as afternoon temperatures push into the low 80s by early afternoon. A marginal risk (1/5) of showers and thunderstorms return by midday with a 50% chance of areal coverage. As with any chance of storms, there could be a few rogue cells that produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Up Next: A few isolated showers will start out ahead of the front in the early afternoon hours, and the cold front will push through overnight on Saturday. Some stronger storms capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be moving in later in the evening. Any late-night plans on Saturday should account for a few showers and storms. Sunday morning is when temperatures will start dropping. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning with a high temperature capped in the 50s. By the afternoon, it will be in the 40s and windchill will be factor. Expect temperatures to feel like the 30s all day long. Heading into Monday morning, we will likely see our first freeze with temperatures around 30°. Cool and clear conditions will continue into next week with a steady warm up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!