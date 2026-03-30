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A sports medicine doctor explains why you need to stretch if you're exercising
BATON ROUGE- If you exercise, doctors say it’s important to make sure you’re stretching too. It can help with flexibility and range of motion with your joints.
“There are a few different ways to look at stretching and to categorize stretching. Stretching can be static stretching, that's what most people are familiar with from gym class where you stretch and hold in a static position," said Dr. Evan Peck who specializes in sports medicine at Cleveland Clinic. "And there's dynamic stretching, which means that you move a joint through the full range of motion. So, an example would be a leg swing, a walking lunge, or arm circles,”
Dr. Peck said you’re going to get the most flexibility by doing both styles of stretching. However, if you’re limited on time, it’s okay to do just one of them. The same goes for stretching before or after you work out. He said it’s really about preference. What matters more is that you’re doing it on a consistent basis.
So, how much stretching is needed? Dr. Peck recommends picking six to ten stretches that focus on the major muscle groups and then doing each one for about 30 seconds.
“I would be particularly attentive to anything on the front of your body because we spend so much time sitting at desks, driving, and hunching over with our phone or whatever else. We tend to get very tight in front,” said Dr. Peck. “The pectoral muscles need to be stretched. The hip flexors, which are the muscles in front of your hips, if you're sitting down, you're making those tight. Those need to be stretched. The quadriceps muscles in the front of your thighs, a lot of times those get tight as well.”
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Dr. Peck said it’s normal to feel some discomfort when you’re stretching. If it starts to become painful, that’s a sign you may be overdoing it, and should consult with your physician.
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