A seasonal dessert returns to McDonald's menu for limited time

McDonald's Holiday Pie

As winter approaches, the blustery weather heralds the return of seasonal favorites. Specialty hot chocolates and warm desserts reappear on menus, and McDonald's menu is no different.

According to CNN, the popular fast food restaurant is bringing its Holiday Pie back for a limited time, in select U.S. regions.

McDonald's has released the festive pastry in various U.S. regions for the past 10 years, and so far this year the pies have been spotted in several states, including Oregon, Illinois and Texas.

Hopefully, Louisiana will be added to that list as well.

According to McDonald's, the Holiday Pie is a "mouthwatering pastry" filled with vanilla custard and baked in a buttery crust (similar in shape to its rectangular apple pie) and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

The company says the pie will be available until early January, and will retain its status as a "rare treat" by not being released nationwide.

This is quite similar to the way the McRib was sold and marketed for a number of years, until it was launched nationwide in 2020.

The return of the Holiday Pie is accompanied by another seasonal special McDonald's is launching.

CNN reports that from December 13 to December 24, the fast food chain is partnering with singer Mariah Carey to offer a different free menu item each day — dubbed the "Mariah Menu" — featuring some of her favorite selections.

To be eligible for the free item customers must place an order (at a minimum of $1) via the McDonald's app.



