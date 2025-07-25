A quarterback battle continues at Saints training camp

METAIRIE - It was more than just the temperatures that got hot on Thursday at Saints training camp.

Tempers flared and a scuffle broke out on the practice field between Brandin Cooks and Rezjohn Wright. It was quickly broken up, but head coach Kellen Moore says, "Those things are going to come up."

Beyond that, everyone's eyes were on the three-way quarterback battle on going in training camp. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener all vying for the starting job, but so far it seems like it'll come down to Shough or Rattler.

During 11-on-11, Shough completed five of his ten passes, and Rattler completed nine of his 11 passes and had an interception.

Moore says that the quarterbacks will rotate taking reps with the first team offense, and on Thursday, that belonged to the rookie Shough.

There's still a lot to evaluate for the Saints' coaching staff, so a decision on a starter will come later rather than sooner.

The Saints continue with training camp in Metairie for a few more days. They head to California on Aug. 6 to train at UC-Irvine. During that time, they'll play their first preseason game at the LA Chargers on Aug. 10. They return from their West Coast trip on Aug. 15.