A pair of former LSU and Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks shine on 'Monday Night Football'

CINCINNATI — Rookie Jayden Daniels was nearly perfect on the road as the Washington Commanders upset Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on "Monday Night Football".

It was the first NFL Matchup between two former LSU QBs in 43 years. The last time that happened former Tigers Bert Jones and David Woodley lined up under center for Baltimore and Miami, respectively. It was also the first time two Heisman Trophy winners from the same school faced off.

Daniels and the Commanders offense got rolling early and didn't slow down as the team scored a touchdown on their first four possession. Daniels threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns while also showing his dual-threat ability with 39-yards on the ground and an addition touchdown.

Burrow and the Bengals were a little sluggish in the first half before attempting to mount a comeback after halftime. The former 2019 National Championship quarterback threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, including two touchdowns to former LSU superstar wide receiver Ja'Maar Chase.

The two former LSU quarterbacks made history on Monday. Their matchup was the first NFL game since 1940 without a punt or turnover. Daniels also broke the rookie record for completion percentage in a single game as he was 21-23 through the air.

The Commanders move to 2-1 on the season and will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 29. The Bengals move to 0-3 and will play the Carolina Panthers on the same day.