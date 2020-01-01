A new year brings new laws to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A new year means a host of new laws for Louisianans, and some of these regulations will go into effect immediately.

Two of the most prominent laws will impact the medical and safety industries.

House Law 119 goes into effect Wednesday, Jan. 1. It relates to the coverage of prescription drugs. Insurers are now required to give prescribers a list of five alternative comparable medications if a prescription drug is denied.

House Law 438 is centered around filling vacant positions within the police department in the city of Baton Rouge; it goes into effect March 31.

It states that when a vacant position in the police department needs to be filled in a manner other than by reinstatement or reemployment, a board will choose someone from a list that's been created and organized based on each candidate's class and ranking.

