A fly by night operation? EBR anti-mosquito team sets aerial spray over Zachary

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish mosquito fighters will conduct an aerial operation Tuesday night in the Zachary area to combat a significant infestation.

Weather permitting, the spray operation will begin at 7:40 p.m. in response to the Zachary area's substantial floodwater mosquito populations, East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement & Rodent Control said.

The Northern floodwater mosquito found in the region is known to fly several miles to find its victims.