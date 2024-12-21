A Baton Rouge YMCA location to close its doors permanently

BATON ROUGE — The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA location on Old Hammond Highway is shutting down permanently.

The closure of this YMCA location will be effective February 1, 2025.

Officials say the C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA location and other non-profits have experienced mounting financial pressures in the last several years due to increases in insurance and staff costs.

Over the past several years, volunteer and staff leaders have worked to raise new funds, maximize revenues, find new efficiencies and reduce expenses, but the only remaining choice was to shut this location down.

“We fully understand the impact of these actions and we want to ensure our community and our members that they are being taken with the greatest care and concern for those affected.” said, Josh Landry the Interim President and CEO of the YMCA of the Capital Area. “Our volunteers and staff will continue to explore the opportunities for new partnerships and new opportunities to continue to support the community.”

The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA is one of the non-profit's nine locations in the Baton Rouge area. The future of the building and property is still undecided at this time.