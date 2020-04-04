90 year old woman survives COVID-19 despite recovering from stroke

KIRKLAND, WA - 90-year-old Geneva Wood is back and home, safe and sound, after contracting and surviving COVID-19.

Wood says she's thankful to be alive after just recovering from a stroke she suffered back in December. It wasn't long after learning how to walk and talk again when she caught the virus. An outbreak of coronavirus was later discovered at the Life Care Center Nursing Home.

Wood found out she had contracted COVID-19 after she went to the hospital to be treated for a broken hip. She was treated at the Evergreen Medical Center where her family requested she be tested for coronavirus. Her test came back positive. She was then taken to the Harborview Medical Center once symptoms developed.

Wood's condition started to take a turn for the worse to point where doctors told her family it was time to say their final good-byes, and even allowed Wood's daughter Neidigh to hug her mom one final time while wearing full protective gear.

But over time, Wood kept fighting and her health started to improve more and more. Neidigh says her mom credits a family special potato soup she asked her kids to bring her.

Wood has since tested negative for COVID-19.