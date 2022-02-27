Latest Weather Blog
#8 LSU baseball drops Towson for second time this weekend 11-1
A total of three LSU pitchers combined to limit Towson to one hit on Sunday along with homers from Jacob Berry, Dylan Crews and Brayden Jobert and #8 LSU tallied an 11-1 win in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU improved to 6-1 on the year with its third straight win, while Towson dropped to 2-6. In two games this weekend, LSU has scored 17 runs against Towson.
Brayden Jobert led LSU’s 14-hit effort with three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBI.
The Tigers return to action Sunday afternoon at “The Box” for a 5 p.m. matchup with Southern University. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and it may be viewed online on SEC Network +.
Ty Floyd, Devin Fontenot and Samuel Dutton combined on Sunday to allow just one run on one hit with five walks and 11 strikeouts. It was the first one-hitter for the LSU pitching staff since February 25, 2017, when Jared Poche’ and Russell Reynolds combined to one-hit Maryland.
Floyd (2-0) earned the win, allowing the only hit – a second-inning homer by third baseman Nolan Young – with three walks and five strikeouts.
