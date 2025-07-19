79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7th Annual 'Blessing of the Bikes and Runners' held to honor fallen first responders

Saturday, July 19 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Cyclists and runners held bicycle ride on Main Street Saturday honoring fallen first responders.

Participants, who gathered near St. Joseph's Cathedral, could also get their bikes and running shoes blessed before the ride.

