79°
Latest Weather Blog
7th Annual 'Blessing of the Bikes and Runners' held to honor fallen first responders
BATON ROUGE - Cyclists and runners held bicycle ride on Main Street Saturday honoring fallen first responders.
Trending News
Participants, who gathered near St. Joseph's Cathedral, could also get their bikes and running shoes blessed before the ride.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A vehicle drives into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people,...
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Robert
-
New Orleans police officer injured in French Quarter hit-and-run, according to media...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Liberty Patriots
-
LSU picked near the top of SEC preseason rankings