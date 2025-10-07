70 for 70: Jim Garrison led investigation into alleged conspiracy behind JFK assassination

NEW ORLEANS — Former District Attorney of Orleans Parish Jim Garrison's investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, an event he said was the result of a conspiracy between the CIA, the FBI, the Mafia and the Department of Defense.

Garrison launched his investigation into the Kennedy assassination in 1967, denouncing the official findings of the Warren Commission that said Lee Harvey Oswald acted as a lone gunman.

"He had zero role in the assassination," Garrison told WBRZ's John Pastorek. "He was a patsey in the most total sense. He was as involved as you or I were."

Garrison, who died in New Orleans at the age of 70 in 1992, wrote a book on the Kennedy assassination that would later become the basis of Oliver Stone's film "JFK," which featured Kevin Costner as Garrison.