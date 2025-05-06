77°
70 for 70: Holly Clegg
BATON ROUGE - Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air.
This week on 70 for 70, we look back at Holly Clegg, a Baton Rouge staple.
Clegg was a Baton Rouge fixture, pushing – selling – cooking the joie de vivre of Louisiana’s infamous culinary spirit.
Clegg appeared regularly ahead of every holiday on WBRZ, reminding us of the importance food brought to accepting our family, forgiving the ailments and planning for the days ahead.
