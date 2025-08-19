93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

70 for 70: A look at the career of Brooks Read, an early pioneer in Baton Rouge TV reporting

4 hours 39 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 11:49 AM August 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Brooks Read was the face of early TV news in Baton Rouge during the 1950s and ‘60s.

Read was known as the Esso Reporter, reporting with a large Esso sign in front of him.

Read was a news pioneer, setting the standards for WBRZ and local news coverage. He covered big stories like Hurricane Audrey, which struck the coast on June 27, 1957, and destroyed Cameron and killed 416 people.

Read described Cameron as a town that died a sudden death in his reporting.

Early news viewers also turned to him on coverage of the funeral of Gov. Earl Long.

During his tenure from 1955 to 1964 also got big interviews with people like segregationist Gov. Jimmie Davis, who talked about his back-to-school plans in the ‘60s.

Read passed away in 1991.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days