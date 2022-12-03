75°
7-year-old girl abducted, killed by FedEx driver in north Texas

1 hour 2 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, December 03 2022 Dec 3, 2022 December 03, 2022 1:46 PM December 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WISE COUNTY, Texas - A Texas FedEx driver was arrested Friday after allegedly kidnapping a 7-year-old girl while delivering a package to her family home and murdering her.

According to WFAA, 7-year-old Athena Strand was kidnapped from her home in Paradise, Texas on Wednesday afternoon when 31-year-old FedEx driver Tanner Horner was delivering a package to the house.

Law enforcement sent an Amber Alert out for Athena on Thursday. Using GPS tracking on the FedEx truck, her body was found late Friday nearly six miles away from her home. 

During a press conference late Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Horner confessed to Strand's murder. Sheriff Akin said Strand most likely died within an hour of her abduction. 

Horner is being charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held under a $1.5 million bond. 

