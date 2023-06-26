75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

7-year-old dies in Denham Springs mobile home fire early Monday

5 hours 36 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, June 26 2023 Jun 26, 2023 June 26, 2023 7:55 AM June 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - A fire in a mobile home early Monday morning left a 7-year-old dead. 

According to the State Fire Marshal, the Livingston Fire District responded to a house fire on Caliente Avenue in Denham Springs just after midnight Monday. 

Crews found the boy in a hallway while clearing out the home. He did not survive.

The SFM did not specify the cause of the fire, but said more information would be released as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days