75°
Latest Weather Blog
7-year-old dies in Denham Springs mobile home fire early Monday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fire in a mobile home early Monday morning left a 7-year-old dead.
According to the State Fire Marshal, the Livingston Fire District responded to a house fire on Caliente Avenue in Denham Springs just after midnight Monday.
Crews found the boy in a hallway while clearing out the home. He did not survive.
The SFM did not specify the cause of the fire, but said more information would be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows man breaking into Dollar General, stealing cigarettes using rock
-
LSU fans staying hopeful for Monday's game against Florida
-
New store brings fresh LSU merch ahead of College World Series Championship
-
First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store
-
Owner says guns were inside truck when burglars stole it from his...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso