7-year-old dies in Denham Springs mobile home fire early Monday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A fire in a mobile home early Monday morning left a 7-year-old dead.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the Livingston Fire District responded to a house fire on Caliente Avenue in Denham Springs just after midnight Monday.

Crews found the boy in a hallway while clearing out the home. He did not survive.

The SFM did not specify the cause of the fire, but said more information would be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.