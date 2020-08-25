Latest Weather Blog
About 700 new virus cases in La. Tuesday, hospitalizations down slightly
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS
TUESDAY: The state is reporting 717 new cases, a total of 144,116. There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,656.
Hospitalizations were down by nine, now at 930. Ventilator use was down by 11 to 141.
MONDAY: The state is reporting 622 new virus cases in Louisiana, a total of 143,566. There were an additional 18 deaths for a total of 4,623.
Hospitalizations and ventilator use were nearly flat with Sunday: Hospitalizations dropped by 2 to 939.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Tuesday (8/25):
Ascension: 3,245 cases / 90 deaths
Assumption: 651 cases / 21 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 13,391 cases / 404 deaths
East Feliciana: 865 cases / 44 deaths
Iberville: 1,311 cases / 53 deaths
Livingston: 3,313 cases / 63 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 917 cases / 36 deaths
St. Helena: 368 cases / 2 death
St. James: 752 cases / 35 deaths
Tangipahoa: 3,939 cases / 90 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 809 cases / 38 deaths
West Feliciana: 504 cases / 19 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU staying open Wednesday, monitoring storm for potential Thursday closure
-
Tuesday's Health Report
-
Days after deadly shooting outside Trader Joe's, arrest warrant issued for alleged...
-
Surveillance video shows lawn crew getting mugged in Capital Heights
-
LSU to announce Hurricane Laura plan Tuesday afternoon
Sports Video
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp
-
Erik McCoy Monday Media Availability Raw Interview 8.24
-
Marcus Williams Monday Media Availability Raw 8.24.20
-
Sean Payton Monday Training Camp Raw Interview 8.24.20