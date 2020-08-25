About 700 new virus cases in La. Tuesday, hospitalizations down slightly

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 717 new cases, a total of 144,116. There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,656.

Hospitalizations were down by nine, now at 930. Ventilator use was down by 11 to 141.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 622 new virus cases in Louisiana, a total of 143,566. There were an additional 18 deaths for a total of 4,623.

Hospitalizations and ventilator use were nearly flat with Sunday: Hospitalizations dropped by 2 to 939.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Tuesday (8/25):

Ascension: 3,245 cases / 90 deaths

Assumption: 651 cases / 21 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 13,391 cases / 404 deaths

East Feliciana: 865 cases / 44 deaths

Iberville: 1,311 cases / 53 deaths

Livingston: 3,313 cases / 63 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 917 cases / 36 deaths

St. Helena: 368 cases / 2 death

St. James: 752 cases / 35 deaths

Tangipahoa: 3,939 cases / 90 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 809 cases / 38 deaths

West Feliciana: 504 cases / 19 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

