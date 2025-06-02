84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6-year-old with stab wounds airlifted to Baton Rouge, adult arrested

1 hour 21 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 6:04 PM June 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

LEONVILLE - A six-year-old needing life-saving care after being stabbed and cut was airlifted from Opelousas to a Baton Rouge hospital.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies found the young child Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in Leonville. They had lacerations and stab wounds to their face, neck and chest.

After a confrontation, deputies arrested 37-year-old Patrick Seth Greene. He was booked for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and resisting an officer.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said that deputies could be adding more charges.

"Our Juvenile Detectives are actively investigating this incident and will be filing additional charges. Our profound sympathies are with the family and our prayers are for the young child," he said.

Trending News

Anyone with additional information can call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days