6-year-old with stab wounds airlifted to Baton Rouge, adult arrested
LEONVILLE - A six-year-old needing life-saving care after being stabbed and cut was airlifted from Opelousas to a Baton Rouge hospital.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies found the young child Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in Leonville. They had lacerations and stab wounds to their face, neck and chest.
After a confrontation, deputies arrested 37-year-old Patrick Seth Greene. He was booked for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and resisting an officer.
Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said that deputies could be adding more charges.
"Our Juvenile Detectives are actively investigating this incident and will be filing additional charges. Our profound sympathies are with the family and our prayers are for the young child," he said.
Anyone with additional information can call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.
