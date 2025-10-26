80°
Latest Weather Blog
6-year-old boy from Ponchatoula found safe
FRANKLINTON - A missing 6-year-old who was allegedly abducted by his father was found safe Sunday.
State Police said the boy was taken from his mother's home in Washington Parish on Saturday night.
Trending News
LSP said he was found safe Sunday afternoon. No more information about the situation was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. host blood drive as part...
-
BRG Survivor Series: BRG's 'Healing Boutique' offers specialized care and comfort for...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Halloween Day event
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death...
-
Saturday AM forecast: Two rounds of storms will impact weekend plans
Sports Video
-
Florida A&M spoils Fred McNair's debut as Southern Interim Head Coach
-
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A...
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game