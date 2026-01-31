36°
6 people, including one child, injured in shooting at East Feliciana Parish courthouse during Mardi Gras parade

Saturday, January 31 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — According to officials, six people were injured in a shooting that took place in front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse on Saturday. 

The shooting took place during the Mardi Gras in the Country Parade and left one child in critical condition and five others injured.

Authorities said one suspect is currently in custody, and they are searching for a vehicle in relation to the shooting.

