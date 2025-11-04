6 movies filmed in Louisiana coming soon in 2016

BATON ROUGE – With Louisiana’s film-industry booming, more movies with star-studded casts are being filmed in the state.

The Capitol City, New Orleans and surrounding areas have been prime areas for film makers.

One movie hub, Celtic Studios, is the largest film and television production studio in the state. Just off of Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, the studio has been the home to multiple block buster movies such as Battleship, The Fantastic Four, Battle: Los Angeles, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn and Breaking Dawn-Part 2 to name a few. TV series such as Underground, Scream and True Blood have also been filmed there as well.

Celtic Studios Executive Director Patrick Mulhearn helped compile the following list of movies that have been filmed in the state that are scheduled to hit theaters soon: