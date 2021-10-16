Latest Weather Blog
6 arrested at high school football game in Houma
HOUMA - Four adults and two juveniles were arrested during and after the H.L. Bourgeois and Thibodaux High School football game Friday night.
Tre Starks witnessed the ordeal. He said officers walked up to the top of the bleachers around halftime and began pointing tasers and yelling at a group of people.
"This situation was literally too extreme," bystander Tre Starks said.
Witnesses said after the group was escorted out, another person was arrested at the bottom of the steps.
"One little boy was looking for his sister, and they grabbed his arm, slammed him on the ground, and tased him," Starks said.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said there was an increased police presence at the game Oct. 15 due to high tension between the teams.
"There's a lot of allegations, but we're going through the video footage," Sheriff Tim Soginet said.
The following arrests were made:
Marcos Menendez
-Resisting an officer, 2 counts
-Battery on a police officer with force or violence
Maximelion Nikos Cardenas
-Resisting arrest
-Battery on a police officer
Carlos Flores
-Battery on a police officer with force or violence, 2 counts
Gus Washington
-Possession of firearm on school grounds
-Possession of concealed firearm
15-year-old Juvenile
-Resisting arrest
-Possession of a firearm
-Possession of a firearm on school grounds
17-year-old Juvenile
-Possession of tobacco on school grounds
-Possession of tobacco by juvenile
-Resisting by force or violence
-Entering and remaining
-Battery on a police officer
-Disarming a police officer
