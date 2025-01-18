52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament underway

60°
Friday, January 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

GONZALES - The 52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament started on Friday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Catholic High School puts on the event, and told WBRZ this year's edition is the biggest on record. There are 62 boys teams and 37 girls teams competing.

Overall, there are 585 boys and 196 girls at the event. The 196 girls competing is more than double than last year, according to Catholic.

After one day, the Baton Rouge girls and the Jesuit boys lead the teams standings.

On Saturday, the event wraps up with the semifinals at 10 a.m. and the finals at 3 p.m.

