60°
Latest Weather Blog
52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament underway
GONZALES - The 52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament started on Friday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Catholic High School puts on the event, and told WBRZ this year's edition is the biggest on record. There are 62 boys teams and 37 girls teams competing.
Overall, there are 585 boys and 196 girls at the event. The 196 girls competing is more than double than last year, according to Catholic.
After one day, the Baton Rouge girls and the Jesuit boys lead the teams standings.
Trending News
On Saturday, the event wraps up with the semifinals at 10 a.m. and the finals at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
-
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
Sports Video
-
Catholic basketball handles Dunham to improve to 23-1
-
52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament underway
-
No. 2 LSU gymnastics clinches win over No. 7 Florida thanks to...
-
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
-
LSU baseball hosts First Pitch Banquet ahead of the start of the...