5-year-old heart transplant recipient Ari Schultz dies

Photo: EchoOfHope.org

BOSTON, Mass. - The Massachusetts boy who went viral earlier this year after his parents' blog shed light on the five-year-old's health ordeal, including one heart transplant and several other operations, died Friday.

The boy's family made the announcement on Facebook.

"Ari passed away peacefully this evening listening to the Red Sox," Ari "Danger" Schultz's family wrote on its Facebook page.

The sad news comes a day after Ari's parents, Mike and Erica Schultz, wrote on their Facebook page and blog, "Echo of Hope,' that Ari had been admitted to Boston Children's Hospital's emergency department and placed on life support.

Ari's condition worsened shortly afterward.

. "Just after 10 a.m. Ari coded in the emergency department," read a subsequent post. "He had over a half an hour of CPR and has been placed on life support in the cardiac intensive care unit. Path forward unknown."

Ari made news, in particular, in mid-June when his parents posted a video, titled "Ari's Going Home," of their son learning that after spending 189 days as an inpatient, 105 days since having the March 3 heart transplant, and 86 days since being in cardiac arrest, that he was being discharged in two days.

ABC News reported that Ari's release was the perfect Father's Day gift for Mike Schultz, who took his son to the golf course.

In a video released by Ari's family the same day he was rushed to the hospital, below, Red Sox catcher Christian Vasquez and shortstop Xander Bogaerts dropped off gifts and invited Ari to throw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game on Aug. 27.