5-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Charles Parish

By: Zandria Thomas

ST. ROSE - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head Saturday afternoon at a home in St. Rose, according to nola.com. 

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, around 12:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane in regards to a reported shooting. 

Ochsner Flight Care took the child to a hospital in New Orleans where he later succumbed to his wounds. 

"Detectives are unsure of the exact circumstances that led to the shooting," SCPSO said. "A family member was at the residence when the incident occurred and is cooperating with the investigation."

