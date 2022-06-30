5 teens arrested after allegedly shooting Uber driver, stealing car

SLIDELL - Five New Orleans teenagers were caught in Slidell and are accused of shooting a New Orleans Uber driver and stealing their car Tuesday.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers found the teenagers and the car near John Slidell Park. Officers found three guns in the car and said they believe the group was waiting at the park, scouting for another victim to carjack.

Officers said 19-year-old Jason Washington, 18-year-old Crystin Morgan, and 18-year-old Eitan Morgan were booked for illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a Schedule V drug and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Two 16-year-olds were taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of a Schedule V drug.

Slidell Police said the carjacking incident is being investigated by the New Orleans Police Department and the current condition of the Uber driver is unknown.