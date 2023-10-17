47°
5 displaced after early-morning fire off Plank Road; home ruled total loss
BATON ROUGE - Five people were displaced due to an early-morning house fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to Lorraine Street off Plank early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire was under control as of 4:45 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
No cause for the fire was immediately determined.
