5 arrested on drug-related charges following searches of three residences in Terrebonne Parish
CHAUVIN - Deputies arrested five people following searches of three separate residences in the culmination of a month-long investigation.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office says it received credible information in regard to the distribution of heroin, which possibly contained fentanyl.
Investigators found the following during their search warrants:
-Over 500 grams of heroin/fentanyl
-Over 150 prescription pills packaged for street-level sale
-Drug paraphernalia
-Counterfeit money
The five people arrested were Jack Joseph Lyons, Sr., 48; Jack Joseph Lyons, Jr., 28; Jennifer Ann Gary, 52; Wayne John Domangue, 48; and Mitchell Alan Lebouef, 39. All were booked on drug-related charges.
Louisiana State Police and Houma Police assisted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is still ongoing.
