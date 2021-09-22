Latest Weather Blog
5.9 earthquake causes minor damage in Australia, no injuries
MELBOURNE, Australia -- A magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused slight damage in suburban Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.
#Earthquake possibly felt 2 min ago in #State of Victoria #Australia. Felt it? See https://t.co/wPtMW5w1CT pic.twitter.com/sqMEzLgT0K— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 21, 2021
The quake hit about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Geoscience Australia said.
Minor structural damage to chimneys, facades and older buildings was reported around the Melbourne metropolitan area. A hospital near the epicenter lost power, and fallen bricks littered some city streets.
Seismology Research Centre Chief Scientist Adam Pascale said it was the largest onshore quake in Victoria's recorded history.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.
The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 210 kilometers (130 miles) off the northwest coastal town of Broome in 2019.
