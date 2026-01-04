$5,000 reward for missing Zachary woman's location will be available this week

ZACHARY - A North Carolina non-profit is offering $5,000 for the exact location of a Zachary woman who has been missing for more than two years.

Madison ReNae Allen, 34, was last seen in Zachary, Louisiana, in late 2023.

"The last time that I spoke to my daughter and heard her voice was November 15 of 2023, she was fine. She was talking about going back to school and to work. The last communication I had with her was through text message on November 26th through November 29th," Allen's mother, Lynn Rollins said.

Rollins says she got a text message from a new phone number that day.

"I assume it was my daughter texting me, but I'm not 100% sure if it was her on this new number or not," Rollins said.

Allen, a mother, was 32 years old when she went missing.

"She has three children. Her oldest daughter is 16 this year. She has a son who made nine in May, and then she has a three-year-old," Rollins said.

Friends, family, law enforcement, and even psychics have attempted to help with the search, but there are still no answers on her whereabouts.

While searching for ways to help look for her daughter, Rollins one day found out about the CUE Center for Missing Persons. She reached out to the Wilmington, North Carolina-based non-profit for help.

"I actually went to North Carolina to a missing persons convention, and the CUE Center is just an amazing organization. They have volunteers who search for missing folks," Rollins said.

The center helped arrange a billboard, which will be put up at Airline Highway and Hanks Dr. on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. The event is free to the public. It has also raised $5,000 for a reward.

"We're hoping that by a reward being offered, it would help people come forward with information to locate my daughter," Rollins said.

Yard signs that have Allen's picture and phone numbers for the Zachary Police Department and CUE Center will also be placed in Zachary and the surrounding areas.

After more than two years, WBRZ asked Rollins what keeps her going.

"The love that I have for Madison keeps me going, and I know that she's out there somewhere waiting to be found, and I'm not going to give up searching for her until she is found," Rollins said.

The reward will be available until May 7. The Center says that people can call (910) 232-1687 or submit information online and remain anonymous at https://ncmissingpersons.org/madison-renae-allen