46-year-old man stabbed to death, 27-year-old girlfriend arrested
GREENSBURG - A man was killed early Monday morning when his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him to death.
According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old man was killed around 3:20 a.m. along Museum Road in Greensburg.
A spokesperson for the department said the man was killed during an argument. Deputies are investigating what the argument was about.
Deputies said 27-year-old Shelbi Clement was arrested for second-degree murder and booked into the parish jail.
