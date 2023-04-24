65°
46-year-old man stabbed to death, 27-year-old girlfriend arrested

Monday, April 24 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GREENSBURG - A man was killed early Monday morning when his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him to death. 

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old man was killed around 3:20 a.m. along Museum Road in Greensburg. 

A spokesperson for the department said the man was killed during an argument. Deputies are investigating what the argument was about. 

Deputies said 27-year-old Shelbi Clement was arrested for second-degree murder and booked into the parish jail. 

