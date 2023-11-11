4-year-old girl drowns in apartment pool; 3-year-old still in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - Two children, ages 3 and 4, were taken to the hospital after a drowning incident at an apartment complex.

Deputies and emergency officials were called to Regency Club Apartments at 11555 Southfork Ave. around 7:15 p.m.. The complex is located just west of South Sherwood Forest Blvd., about half a mile south of I-12.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the children's mother fell asleep and that the children left the apartment without her knowledge. They were later found unresponsive in the complex's pool and were taken to a hospital.

One of the children, a 4-year-old girl, later died at the hospital. The other child, a 3-year-old boy, was still listed to be in critical condition as of Friday morning.

The EBRSO says the incident is still under investigation.