61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

4-year-old girl drowns in apartment pool; 3-year-old still in critical condition

23 hours 13 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 7:23 AM November 10, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two children, ages 3 and 4, were taken to the hospital after a drowning incident at an apartment complex. 

Deputies and emergency officials were called to Regency Club Apartments at 11555 Southfork Ave. around 7:15 p.m.. The complex is located just west of South Sherwood Forest Blvd., about half a mile south of I-12.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the children's mother fell asleep and that the children left the apartment without her knowledge. They were later found unresponsive in the complex's pool and were taken to a hospital. 

One of the children, a 4-year-old girl, later died at the hospital. The other child, a 3-year-old boy, was still listed to be in critical condition as of Friday morning. 

Trending News

The EBRSO says the incident is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days